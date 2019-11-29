Disha Patani's New Pool Side Picture Impresses Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna, See Post

Fitness expert and Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna recently announced that her brother is absolutely single and gave a break to all the rumours of him dating Disha Patani. However, the three are good friends and they never miss a chance to encourage each other.

On Thursday, Disha took to Instagram to share a poolside picture of herself in a black bikini and Krishna was among the first ones to shower praises on it. Impressed by the photo, Krishna commented on the post and wrote, "Daman" with a fire emoji. Take a look:

For the unversed, in an interview with Zoom TV's show By Invite Only, Tiger's sister Krishna had confirmed that her brother is "100 per cent single". She had even gone on to say that she would want to set his rumoured girlfriend Disha up with Aditya Roy Kapur.

On the work front, Tiger's latest release War crossed Rs 300 crore mark at the Indian box office, becoming the only film in 2019 to mint the aforementioned amount so far. Disha, on the other hand, was last seen in Salman Khan's Bharat and has Malang releasing in February 2020. She recently completed the shooting of Salman's Eid 2020 film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Post her Radhe schedule, she went on a mini-vacation with her girl gang and shared pics on social media. Take a look:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.