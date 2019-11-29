Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Disha Patani's New Pool Side Picture Impresses Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna, See Post

Disha Patani took her Instagram account to share a poolside picture in black bikini and fitness expert and Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna was among the first ones to shower praises on the actress.

News18.com

Updated:November 29, 2019, 9:31 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Disha Patani's New Pool Side Picture Impresses Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna, See Post
Image of Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Krishna Shroff, courtesy of Instagram

Fitness expert and Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna recently announced that her brother is absolutely single and gave a break to all the rumours of him dating Disha Patani. However, the three are good friends and they never miss a chance to encourage each other.

On Thursday, Disha took to Instagram to share a poolside picture of herself in a black bikini and Krishna was among the first ones to shower praises on it. Impressed by the photo, Krishna commented on the post and wrote, "Daman" with a fire emoji. Take a look:

For the unversed, in an interview with Zoom TV's show By Invite Only, Tiger's sister Krishna had confirmed that her brother is "100 per cent single". She had even gone on to say that she would want to set his rumoured girlfriend Disha up with Aditya Roy Kapur.

On the work front, Tiger's latest release War crossed Rs 300 crore mark at the Indian box office, becoming the only film in 2019 to mint the aforementioned amount so far. Disha, on the other hand, was last seen in Salman Khan's Bharat and has Malang releasing in February 2020. She recently completed the shooting of Salman's Eid 2020 film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Post her Radhe schedule, she went on a mini-vacation with her girl gang and shared pics on social media. Take a look:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram