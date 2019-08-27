Disha Patani is a fitness freak and we all know that. Disha's obsession for fitness is only too well known -- in fact the actress is known to never miss her daily exercise regime, which explains that toned look.

To motivate and inspire fans, Disha regularly posts videos and pictures on social media so that they take to working out.

She has now posted a video on her Instagram handle where she is seen performing perfect somersaults with the help of a trainer. You cannot but help marvel at Disha's agility and sense of balance watching the video. However, Disha failed to make the perfect landing and stumbled as she landed, she claimed that she is still a learner.

Sharing the video, Disha wrote on her Instagram, "Monday morning be like and Ofcourse ignore the epic fall still learning."

Check out the video here:

Responding to the video posted by Disha, rumoured beau Tiger Shroff wrote, "Woahhh awesome height!" and in response to his comments, the former posted a heart and several smiley emojis. See their conversation over the video here:

A screenshot from Disha Patani's Instagram profile

Sometime back, it was reported that Disha prefers to work out twice a day. Kickboxing and dancing are other ways through which she stays fit, apart from working out and lifting weights. Her films that are lined up for release include Malang, which is opposite Aditya Roy Kapur and is directed by Mohit Suri. Malang releases on February 14, 2020 and co-stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles.

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.