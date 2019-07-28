Take the pledge to vote

Disha Patani's Sister Khushboo Gets a 'Stunning' Compliment From Tiger Shroff's Mother on Instagram

Khushboo received a warm welcome on social media and Disha's rumoured beau Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha paid her a huge compliment.

Updated:July 28, 2019, 11:40 AM IST
Disha Patani's Sister Khushboo Gets a 'Stunning' Compliment From Tiger Shroff's Mother on Instagram
Disha Patani recently turned hair and makeup artist for her elder sister Khushboo, who is a Lieutenant in the Indian Armed Forces. On Saturday, Disha turned stylist for her sister and shared the latter's images on her Insta handle and stories. In the pictures, Khushboo can be seen wearing a lilac-coloured top, with open tresses. Disha opted for a subtle no make up-make up look for Khushboo, with neutral pink lip shade and bold eyebrows.

Time and again, in interviews, Disha has referred to Khushboo as her idol and claimed that her sister inspires her to do better each day. She has also shared how much she respects Khushboo for what position she is at in her life.

The Bharat actress captioned Khushboo's images with a couple of heart-shaped emojis. Khushboo received a warm welcome on social media and Disha's post received beautiful comments. A special one among them was from Disha's rumoured beau Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha, who found the photo "stunning".

Disha and Tiger have been rumoured to be dating for several years now, even though both actors have never confirmed the relationship. Ayesha Shroff's comment is proof that Disha is close to Tiger's family as well.

Late last month, multiple reports had claimed that Tiger and Disha have "officially" broken up as the duo has seen some "really tough times". However, last week, the two were spotted together outside a Mumbai eatery. In fact, they arrived together in the same car.

Read: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani Step Out for Dinner Date Amid Breakup Rumours, See Pics

