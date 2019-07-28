Disha Patani's Sister Khushboo Gets a 'Stunning' Compliment From Tiger Shroff's Mother on Instagram
Khushboo received a warm welcome on social media and Disha's rumoured beau Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha paid her a huge compliment.
Images: Instagram
Disha Patani recently turned hair and makeup artist for her elder sister Khushboo, who is a Lieutenant in the Indian Armed Forces. On Saturday, Disha turned stylist for her sister and shared the latter's images on her Insta handle and stories. In the pictures, Khushboo can be seen wearing a lilac-coloured top, with open tresses. Disha opted for a subtle no make up-make up look for Khushboo, with neutral pink lip shade and bold eyebrows.
Time and again, in interviews, Disha has referred to Khushboo as her idol and claimed that her sister inspires her to do better each day. She has also shared how much she respects Khushboo for what position she is at in her life.
The Bharat actress captioned Khushboo's images with a couple of heart-shaped emojis. Khushboo received a warm welcome on social media and Disha's post received beautiful comments. A special one among them was from Disha's rumoured beau Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha, who found the photo "stunning".
Disha and Tiger have been rumoured to be dating for several years now, even though both actors have never confirmed the relationship. Ayesha Shroff's comment is proof that Disha is close to Tiger's family as well.
Late last month, multiple reports had claimed that Tiger and Disha have "officially" broken up as the duo has seen some "really tough times". However, last week, the two were spotted together outside a Mumbai eatery. In fact, they arrived together in the same car.
Read: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani Step Out for Dinner Date Amid Breakup Rumours, See Pics
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akhtar, Akram Slam Amir for Test Retirement at 27
- Where Are My Teeth? Woman Arrested After Wearing Stolen Dentures to Meeting With Police
- Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas Distraught Over Dog Waldo's Tragic Death: Report
- Unhappy with 'Worst Picture' as Mugshot, Former Model on the Run Sends Police His Selfie
- India's First Used MG Hector SUV Was Listed For Sale on OLX For Rs 3 Lakh More Than Actual Price