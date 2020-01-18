Disha Patani's Sister Khushboo Shares Impressive Work-out Video, Tiger Shroff Says 'Kya Baat Hai'

Disha Patani is gearing up for the promotions of her upcoming film Malang. Before that, she hit the gym with sibling Khushboo and shared several videos of their workout session on her Instagram stories. The actress also shared that she does not intend on picking up a fight with her sister. The reason? Khushboo is as much a fitness enthusiast as her sister Disha and in the videos shared on social media we can see how impressive she is.

Khushboo posted a video of her doing upside-down hanging crunches. In the comments section, Disha wrote, "Unreal". Meanwhile, Tiger, who is also a fitness enthusiast, was quite impressed with Khushboo's efforts and mentioned in the comments 'kya baat hai'.

Check out the work out video shared by Khushboo and Disha and Tiger's reaction to it below:

On the work front, Tiger and Disha will be seen together in Baaghi 3. Tiger is reported to be going intense workout regime for his upcoming action flick. Baaghi 3 will also feature Shraddha Kapoor and Vijay Verma in a pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Disha's Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu debuts on February 7. Disha had also shared a video poking fun at one of the upcoming film's dialogue-- 'jaan lena mera nasha hai' (taking lives is my intoxication). Disha turned it around its head and shared a video with theme of chai (tea) and not death. Check it out below:

