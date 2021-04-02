Disha Patani's Sister Khushboo Wows in New Workout Video

Actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani’s sister Khushboo Patani has proven that fitness runs in the family. Disha already enjoys a massive fan following on social media and fans can't have enough of her exercise videos. Now, her elder sister is grabbing eyeballs and making headlines for her awe-inspiring flexibility and strength. Khushboo’s Instagram feed is filled with amazing videos of her performing exercises and stunts and fans are now aware how gung-ho the Patani sisters are about staying fit and fab.

Khusboo, on Thursday, took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her battle rope exercise video.As she nailed the difficult exercise, she penned a note for her followers for them to understand the steps clearly. In the clip, she is dressed in an aqua coloured tee, white shorts and shoes.

While sharing the post, Khushboo wrote, "Welcome Wednesday with battle rope exercises. Sooooo good for your shoulders and arms cant even tell you. Please make sure you are fully warmed up especially your shoulders before you start this and cool down.”

Take a look at the video here:

The Patani sisters hail from the town of Bareilly. Khushboo is trained in the Indian Army Camp and is currently serving the nation as an Army officer. Not many people know that Khushboo is a Lieutenant in the Indian Armed Forces and is also a digital creator. Disha and Khushboo's father Jagadish Singh is a police officer and their mother is a health inspector. The Patani sisters also have a brother, Suryansh Patani.

Disha is currently shooting for her next, Ek Villain Returns directed by Mohit Suri. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham. She will next be seen in Prabhu Deva's directorial Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film features Salman Khan in the lead role and is slated for release on Eid 2021. Disha also has Ekta Kapoor’s KTina in the kitty.