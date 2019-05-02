Take the pledge to vote

Disha Patani's Slow Motion Look Inspired by Helen, Not Raveena Tandon's Yellow Saree

Disha Patani's stylist for the song Slow Motion says that he was inspired by Helen's songs and costumes.

May 2, 2019
Disha Patani's Slow Motion Look Inspired by Helen, Not Raveena Tandon's Yellow Saree
Disha Patani's stylist for the song Slow Motion says that he was inspired by Helen's songs and costumes.
Ever since Slow Motion from Salman Khan-starrer Bharat was released, the song has been making waves for more reasons than one. While Disha Patani's dance moves have fans gushing all over, her outfit wasn't quite a hit with everyone. Some designers said that the modernly draped saree was outside the ambit of the traditional six yards. It also sparked off comparisons with other yellow-saree clad heroines in the past, including Raveena Tandon, whose Tip Tip Barsa Paani is one of the most sensuous Bollywood songs.

But Ashley Rebello, who has designed Disha's look, has said that he was inspired by '60s actresses and not Raveena's costume from Mohra's rain-drenched song. "We had initially planned on a yellow and red saree, but eventually settled for yellow. No, Raveena's saree was not on my mind, This is more of a dhoti saree, contemporary with a flair of the '60s," he told Mumbai Mirror.

Ashley revealed that alongwith yesteryear actresses like Nanda and Asha Parekh, one of the major influences for Disha's look was Helen. A lot of elements were borrowed from her songs like O Haseena Zulfonwali and Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu, from tassles to the hairstyles. Ashley said that the director Ali Abbas Zafar was very sure that he wanted the look to be sensuous but classy, not overtly showy.

Disha plays a trapeze artiste in the upcoming Eid release and Ashley also found references from Hollywood films and the Russian circus for her look. The actress apparently loved the outfit and has been sending him thank you messages for the compliments that she has been receiving.

Watch the making of the song here:



