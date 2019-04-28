Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Disha Patani's Slow Motion Saree Sparks Debate, Avengers Endgame to Shatter Baahubali 2's Records

Meesha Shafi's sexual harassment case against Ali Zafar has been dismissed, trailers of 'Bharat' and 'Men in Black International' manage to grab eyeballs despite the 'Avengers Endgame' hype. Read on for more updates from the entertainment world today.

News18.com

Updated:April 28, 2019, 7:39 PM IST
Disha Patani's Slow Motion Saree Sparks Debate, Avengers Endgame to Shatter Baahubali 2's Records
Meesha Shafi's sexual harassment case against Ali Zafar has been dismissed, trailers of 'Bharat' and 'Men in Black International' manage to grab eyeballs despite the 'Avengers Endgame' hype. Read on for more updates from the entertainment world today.
Disha Patani might have won hearts with her dance moves in Bharat's new song, but not everyone is happy with her outfit. The actress' modernly-draped yellow saree in the song Slow Motion has invited criticism from many designers, who think that the six-yard should be reinvented within its traditional ambit.

When the Prabhas' starrer Baahubali 2 released two years ago, the film enjoyed an unprecedented response. Trade analysts had predicted that it would be tough for any other film to surpass Baahubali 2's box office collection in India. But now, exactly two years later, Hollywood film Avengers: Endgame is threatening to shatter the SS Rajamouli film's records.

Here are the day's showbiz news highlights.

In our weekly recap of the best trailers that were released in the past few days, we take a look at the frenzy generated by Bharat. Despite all the buzz around Avengers: Endgame, Salman Khan's Bharat, Chris Hemsworth-Tessa Thompson starrer Men in Black International and Pokémon: Detective Pikachu succeeded in drawing enough attention towards their trailers.

Read: Trailers This Week: Fans Elated with Salman Khan's Bharat, Chris Hemsworth is New MIB Agent

A year after Pakistani singer Meesha Shafi accused Ali Zafar of sexual harassment, the case against the singer-actor has been dismissed. Zafar has now urged Meesha to face the court, as he has a "case against her to pay for damages that her false statement has caused me, which naturally she is trying to run away from."

Read: Time to Expose Truth via Law, Says Ali Zafar After Court Dismisses #MeToo Allegations Against Him

Actress Disha Patani has rekindled Bollywood's romance with the yellow saree through the Slow Motion song from Bharat. But it has left many asking, "Where's the saree?" Her sensual yellow saree with a 'pallu' twisted like a rope and thrown over her shoulder has caught attention, with many fashion designers criticising this twist to the traditional saree.

Read: Where's the Saree? Disha Patani's 'Slow Motion' Outfit Sparks a Six-Yard Debate

Avengers: Endgame is probably the second biggest craze to hit screens in India after Baahubali: The Conclusion in the last few years. And the Marvel movie is well on its way to smash the records set by the Prabhas film two years ago. According to Box Office India, Baahubali 2 earned Rs 40 crores on its opening day, and over Rs 127 crores in its first weekend. Avengers: Endgame has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in two days, and film trade analysts have predicted that the film will rake in Rs 150 crores in India in the first weekend.

Read: Exactly Two Years After Baahubali 2 Released, Avengers Endgame is Challenging Its Box Office Records

Dancing diva Madhuri Dixit Nene has planned something special for her fans on International Dance Day, which is on April 29. She has collaborated with a digital platform for a contest where dance enthusiasts can participate to showcase their skills.

Read: Madhuri Dixit Fans, the Diva Has Planned an International Dance Day Challenge For You

Stay tuned for more comprehensive recaps of entertainment news of the day.

Also Watch

