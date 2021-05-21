Disha Patani's Somersault is Smooth Like BTS' New Song Butter, See Tiger Shroff's Reaction

Disha Patani is a BTS ARMY and the actress has time and again shared the K-pop band’s songs on social media. So it comes as no surprise that the Radhe actress would be among the first Indian celebs to post about BTS’s new single Butter, which released on May 21. But the Bollywood diva added her own unique twist while reacting to the song.

The song was released at 9:17 am India time, and within a few hours Disha shared a Reel featuring Butter on Instagram. The fit and fabulous beauty can be seen trying a somersault in the video at the gym, as Butter plays in the background. “Wish this would feel more like butter," she captioned her Reel. Tiger Shroff commented on her post with on word, “Clean."

BTS released their new summer single Butter, which was a much-anticipated comeback for the K-pop band. The song is a dance-pop track brimming with the smooth and charismatic charm of BTS, which reflects in the lyrics. It is their second English song post last year’s smash hit Dynamite which earned them a Grammy nomination.

As for Disha Patani, her new film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai released last week in a pay-per-view model and in very few theatres owing to the lockdown. The film is her second project with Salman Khan after 2019’s Bharat.

