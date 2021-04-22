Disha Patani's Stylist on Her 'Radhe' Look: It's Edgy and Compliments Salman Khan

The trailer of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has put the spotlight once again on heartthrob Disha Patani. The actress is slaying with a look that is in vogue and relatable as she compliments Salman Khan’s easy-going and fuss-free styling in the upcoming film.

Stylist Aastha Sharma, who worked with Disha in Radhe, tells us how this look is different from her previous films. She also touches upon how they worked in close coordination with Salman Khan’s team, led by designer Ashley Rebello, to make the pair compliment each other in scenes and in song sequences. “It’s really glamorous. A lot of funk. The trailer shows that it’s quite fashion-forward, sexy and stylish," Aastha says about Disha’s look in Radhe, adding, “In Baaghi 2 or Malang, it was prettier and simpler in sense and sensibility, but here it is a lot edgier. You will see a lot of colours. She has some nice songs in the movie in which we have done different looks. We have tried to keep it really glamourous for her."

Apart from song sequences that are larger-than-life, Aastha says Disha’s look in the movie overall is boho chic. “We have kept it sexy with prints mixed with neutral colours and pastels. When working with actors their sense of personality comes on screen but it’s very different from what we usually see her in."

On complimenting Disha’s look with Salman in Radhe, Aastha adds, “You will see that Salman’s look too is edgy in the film, especially in the songs, and we have tried to maintain that in Disha’s styling. It was very easy working with both their teams. We complimented the colours and basis whether the scenes have him wearing casuals or something that he goes out in, we balanced it out. We did a lot of sketching and referencing and accordingly planned out what works best in the film."

Can Disha’s Radhe look be replicated by anyone? Aastha says, “I think so. There are many options available online and in the market. It is very relatable. Something that you can always get inspired by and pick up from a nearby market."

