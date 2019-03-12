Disha Patani Goes Unrecognisable in This Viral Video of Her First Audition

@DishPatani This Video Of Disha Audition is Going Viral Now 😍😍😘😘

I Already Watched Long time before 😊#DishaPatani #Viral https://t.co/krrlotfHwA — Dishapatani Queen (@satyam20157) March 10, 2019

Disha Patani made her Bollywood debut in 2016, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Charmed by her innocence and acting, the actress became a heart-throb among the audience.And now she is all set to feature in Salman Khan's upcoming film Bharat. But before Bharat hits the screens, an old video of the actress has surfaced from her audition days and is making the internet go gaga. In this video which is claimed to be her first audition, Disha can be seen holding a white board in her hands displaying details like her age and height written over it.Dressed in a white vest, denim shorts and pair of green gladiators, the 26-year-old actress is showing her side profiles followed by a brief act for a face cream commercial. Take a look:On the work front, the actress was last seen in Bhaggi 2 with Tiger Shroff and has films like Bharat and Malang in her kitty. Directed by Mohit Suri, 'Malang' features an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kunal Kemmu. Reportedly, the film will be an edgy revenge drama with a mix of romance, action and thrill and will release on Valentine’s 2020.