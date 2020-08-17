Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput's Deaths are Somehow Linked, Claims Friend Ganesh Hiwarkar

Choreographer Ganesh Hiwarkar, who is said to be a friend of Sushant Singh Rajput has made big claims in the actor's death case. He says he doesn't believe in the suicide and depression theory which is being told about the actor. According to him, Sushant was not depressed and he couldn't have died by suicide. He also believes that the death of Sushant and his former manager Disha Salian is somehow linked.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Ganesh said, "My sources, working in the team of director Sandeep Singh, told me that Sandeep knew about Sushant's murder. SSR was about to reveal a lot about Disha Salian's death: Ganesh Hiwarkar."

"Before Disha's demise, she shared some information about her death with Sushant. He wanted to help Disha and give information to the media. He also told this to his friend, who passed on this information and on June 13, he was killed." he added.

Levelling some serious allegations on the Mumbai police and their investigation, Hiwarkar said that he'll reveal this information only to CBI. He alleged that police are working on a scripted theory and they are told to tamper the evidence to prove this as a suicide case. He also claims that all this is happening on the behest of some important personality.

Hiwarkar knew Sushant since 2007 when he was working on some television projects and before he made it big the film industry. He dismisses the suicide theory saying that in the past when he was suicidal, the actor talked him out of it. Hiwarkar also claims that Sushant was very close to his family and shared minutest of details with them.

He was in contact with Sushant until 2019, but he couldn't get in touch with him recently because apparently the actor kept changing his contact numbers frequently after that.

When asked about the allegations levelled by Sushant's family against his purported girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Hiwarkar said he doesn't know much about her because she came in his life when he was in contact with him.

Sushant, 34, was found hanging in his apartment at Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. His family has been demanding a CBI enquiry probing fair investigation into the actor's death.