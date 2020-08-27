Disha Salian Case: Cops Summon 3 Men For Spreading False Rumours

A lot of false rumours surrounding the death of celebrity manager Disha Salian was circulated online. Disha's death on June 8 saw many people making tall claims.

Disha's father Satish Salian had previously filed a police complaint urging cops to look into people spreading derogatory rumours about his deceased daughter. Now, according to a new report in Mid-day, Malwani Police will be questioning actor Punit Vashishtha, YouTuber Naman Sharma and director Sandeep Malani in this case. The Borivali magistrate court has given the police the permission to interrogate the trio.

Actor Punit Vashishtha, who had taken to Facebook and claimed in a now deleted post that actor Suraj Pancholi and politician Aaditya Thackeray were also involved in the case, told the publication that the post was sent to him by someone else.

"The post on my social media page related to Disha and Sushant Singh Rajput was sent to me randomly by someone else. Later, I realised my mistake and deleted the post. I apologise to Disha's parents for it and I have done the same on social media as well."

He said that he was told to go to the police station of Thursday and later called in on Friday. Director Sandeep Malani said that he has never posted anything about Disha on social media. He, however, said that he has posted only about Sushant. He added he has not been summoned but will help with the investigation.

Disha Salian passed away by suicide after jumping from a Malad high-rise. She was with old friends and her fiance on the day of her death.