'Her Parents Were There Too': Mumbai Police Junks Reports of Disha Salian's Body Being Found Naked

Mumbai Police has issued official statement in connection with celebrity manager Disha Salian's death on Sunday. Vishal Thakur, DCP Zone-11 has shared that contrary to some reports, Disha's dead body was not naked when found by the police on June 8. Police reached on the spot of Disha's death immediately and her parents were there too, Thakur said in a statement shared by news agency ANI.

Furthermore, giving an update into the investigation in the case, Thakur said that the police have recorded the statements of 20-25 people so far, including Disha's friend Ankita, who last spoke to her on mobile phone.

This is to clarify that the reports of Disha Salian's body being found naked is false. After the incident, Police immediately reached the spot and did 'panchnama' of the body. Her parents were at the spot: Vishal Thakur, DCP Zone-11. #Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2020

Disha had made last call to her friend Ankita whose statement has been recorded. Statements of 20-25 people recorded so far: Vishal Thakur, DCP Zone-11. #Mumbai https://t.co/SMfGFVzQ6B — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2020

Disha, 28, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in Malad area in Mumbai on June 8. An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered in connection with her death at Malvani Police Station.

News reports have also hinted at Disha's involvement with politicians and attending parties with big names of the film fraternity. Some have alleged that she was raped and murdered. The case is being probed.

Read: Satisfied with Mumbai Cops' Probe in Disha's Death, Says Her Father Satish Salian