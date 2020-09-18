Disha Salian Did Not Emergency Dial 100, Her Last Call was to a Friend: Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police has quashed media reports that claim late celebrity manager Disha Salian dialed 100 from her phone before she allegedly died by suicide on June 8.

The last call from Disha Salian's phone was made to her friend Ankita. The claims that she tried to dial 100 the last time, is false: Mumbai Police official #SushantSinghRajput's former manager Disha Salian was found dead on June 8 in Mumbai. — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2020

Some have also alleged that the deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha are interlinked, but the Mumbai Police did not investigate the Disha angle. Disha's death was allegedly caused by a fall from the 14th floor of building in Mumbai's Malad area.

Disha (28) used to work for a talent management company and handled Sushant's account. Six days after Disha's death, Sushant allegedly died by suicide. Both the cases are being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and a possible link is also being probed by the agency.