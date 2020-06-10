Disha Salian, Sushant Singh Rajput's Ex-manager, Accidentally Fell off Building: Report

After various publications claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma's former manager Disha Salian committed suicide on Tuesday, the Malvani police have said that she accidentally fell off from the 14th floor of a Malad building in an inebriated state. Disha had visited the residence of her friend in the Jankalyan area of Mumbai's Malad, where the six friends were drinking after dinner.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Senior Inspector Jagdev Kalapad of Malvani police station was quoted saying, “There were six friends in all. They were drinking after dinner. Disha Salian, who was also tipsy, walked to the window of the apartment from where she fell down around 1 am on Tuesday.”

The officer also said that they have recorded the statement of Disha's parents. “They don’t suspect any foul play. They also told us that Disha had been anxious about her future for a while. We are yet to record the statements of Disha’s friends present in the flat at the time. Because of her intoxicated state, we cannot say for sure whether it was a suicide or an accident,” he told the publication.

Sushant Singh Rajput took to Instagram Stories to express his grief on Disha's demise. He wrote, "It's such a devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha's family and friends. May your soul rest in peace."

Take a look below:





Follow @News18Movies for more