Disha Salian's Family Issues Emotional Statement, Dil Bechara Trailer Out

Bollywood actor late Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian died by suicide by jumping off the 14th floor of her apartment in Malad on the night of June 8.

Now, Salian family has issued an official statement, in which they have urged people to stop spreading "unnecessary rumours, conspiracy theories and speculations" surrounding her death which they claim are "hampering the well being of her parents and close ones."

Sooraj Pancholi has lashed out at reports that claimed Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Disha Salian was pregnant with his child, calling them “rubbish." Sooraj said that he didn’t know Disha at all and only found out about her after Sushant’s death.

It’s been speculated that Disha was pregnant with Sooraj's child, and Sushant, who reportedly had a scuffle with the Hero actor in 2017, was aware of it and was about to expose him. It’s also been claimed that Salman Khan has been protecting Sooraj.

The first movie trailer for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's final film Dil Bechara is out, and it is definitely going to make you emotional.

The film is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault In Our Stars, based on John Green's bestselling young adult novel about two teens who fall in love after meeting at a cancer support group. Kizie Basu, played by Sanjana Sanghi, struggles with terminal cancer and is hesitant of getting romantically involved with Immanuel Rajkumar Junior or Manny, played by Sushant Singh Rajput. Together the two embark on an on-and-off, sad-and-sweet profound journey to live life to the fullest before the inevitable occurs.

Actor Vikrant Massey, who debuted in Bollywood seven years ago with Lootera, opened up about the unfair hierarchy that exists in Bollywood, which gives certain importance to some actors over others.

In a recent interview, Vikrant was asked about his tweet regarding Kunal Kemmu and Vidyut Jammwal not being invited for the announcement of their own films getting released on OTT. Vikrant said that he had faced a similar situation in about an award function, where he was nominated for a Jury Award but not invited to the function itself.

Anisha Padukone, Ranveer Singh's sister-in-law, has wished the actor on the occasion of his 35th birthday on July 6. Anisha, who is a professional golfer, is known to share a close bond with Ranveer and wrote on social media on the special occasion, "Many happy returns of the day, Jijaji." The message was accompanied by a dancing sticker of Ranveer on social media.

Ranveer has been trending on social media as well as fans celebrate his birthday. He would have seen the release of his highly anticipated movie '83, but its theatrical release has been postponed due to the coronavirus. Meanwhile, Ranveer's fans wished the live wire on social media on his 35th birthday.

