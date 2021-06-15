Disha Vakani Aka Daya Bhabhi’s Old Dance Video Goes Viral

Television actress Disha Vakani of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame has been missing from the small screen for a long time now. However, her character of Daya Bhabhi is still very popular among the people. When she was part of the show, her brilliant comedy made the viewers laugh and tickle. Fans are desperate to see her again in the popular role. Meanwhile, as there isn’t any news of her comeback, fans keep digging her old videos and pictures.

Recently, an old clip of the actress has resurfaced on the internet in which she is seen in a different avatar. The viral footage is not from the sitcom but it is a dance number. While on the show, she usually indulged in Garba, but in the viral recording, she is seen performing Koli dance like fishermen on the song Dariya Kinare Ek Bungalow from the film Sabse Bada Rupaiya.

She is seen wearing a golden skirt and a backless top. She gives naughty expressions in this age-old video in which she plays the role of a pickpocket. She steals a wallet from a police officer and flees to fishermen’s settlement where the song begins.

The track has been sung by Srikant Narayan and the dance has been choreographed by Agnes-Ronnie. The video song has been directed by Ismail Umar Khan and Supriya Patil Khan. The champak Jain production was released by Venus Recordings.

Disha’s fans are stunned to see her dance on a popular song. The video is now going viral on social media. Many people are appreciating her progress in her career.

The star started her acting career with Gujarati theatre. Thereafter, she also appeared in films like Devdas and Jodha Akbar in short roles, but she got recognition with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. According to reports, Disha left the show after she became pregnant.

