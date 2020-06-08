Disha Vakani aka Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dayaben Appeared in These Bollywood Films

Television actress Disha Vakani has become a household name for portraying the character of Dayaben in popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Many of her fans and admirers recognise her for her association with Indian soap opera. However, the 41-year-old actress has also featured in a couple of Bollywood movies. Disha has shared screen space with Priyanka Chopra and Harman Baweja in Love Story 2050. Directed by Harry Baweja, the Love Story 2050 had hit theatres in 2008.

Not only did Disha featured in Love Story 2050, but she has also appeared in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan-starrer Jodhaa Akbar. In the movie, she played the role of Madhavi, one of the attendants of Jodhaa Bai.

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Jodhaa Akbar depicted a love story about Mughal emperor Akbar and Rajput princess, Jodhaa.

Disha has also acted in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Devdas. The movie starred Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Kiron Kher among others in pivotal roles. Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Devdas was released in 2002.

Despite supporting roles in various movies, Disha Vakani shot to fame was her role in the TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, since she gave birth to her baby, the actress has been on maternity leave.

The popular sitcom is one of the most loved shows on television and has been running on for almost 12 years. It is inspired from the humorous column Duniya Ne Undha Chashma penned by columnist Taarak Mehta. It features Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta, Priya Ahuja among others in lead roles.

