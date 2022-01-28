Disha Vakani Returning to TMKOC As Dayaben; Krushna Abhishek Reacts to Rivalry Rumours With Kapil Sharma

SAB TV’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining the small screen audience for the last 13 years. The sitcom started in 2008 and has completed more than 3000 episodes so far. While all the characters of the show are much-loved, Jethalal and Dayaben have created a special place for themselves in the hearts and minds of the audience. Latest reports say that Disha Vakani, who played Dayaben in TMKOC, is all set to return to the show, after a long break. Needless to say, these reports have once again made the fans excited about the show. Sources claim that Dayaben has demanded a huge fee for each episode from the makers.

Krushna Abhishek is an extremely important member of The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor-comedian recently shared the trailer of Kapil Sharma’s Netflix show on his Instagram. This was in response to an earlier gesture by Kapil when he had also shared the trailer of Krishna’s web series ‘OMG: Yeh Mera India’ on his social media account. There exists a lovely bonhomie between the two now. But there was a time when the two had a lot of bad blood between them. In an interview with The Indian Express, Krishna Abhishek had jokingly said, “God has changed everything between us now."

Following an FIR, popular television actress Shweta Tiwari responded to the outrage caused by her ‘God and bra’ statement at a press conference. A statement issued by her spokesperson read, “It has come to my notice that a certain statement of mine referring to a colleague’s previous role has been taken out of context and has been misconstrued. When put in context, one will understand that the statement in reference to ‘Bhagwan’ was in context with Sourabh Raj Jain’s popular role of a deity. People associate character names to actors and hence, I used that as an example during my conversation with media."

Iulia Vantur, who is receiving praises for her melodious voice in the song Main Chala, opened up about her working relationship with rumoured boyfriend Salman Khan and stepping out of his shadow to create an identity of her own. The song sung by Vantur and Guru Randhawa was picturised on Salman and Pragya Jaiswal. Talking to Etimes, the Seeti Maar singer said that it is an honour and blessing to work with the actor. “He is such a great person first of all and a great actor and experienced in the field. When you are around him, you learn so much."

Maine Pyaar Kiya fame Bhagyashree’s daughter, Avantika Dassani, is all set to make her acting debut in Rohan Sippy’s psychological thriller-drama series, Mithya. Avantika’s arrival in the entertainment industry was announced by the show’s producers with the release of the first poster, which featured the young starlet alongside co-star Huma Qureshi. “Mithya" is an adaptation of the 2019 British series “Cheat," starring Katherine Kelly and Molly Windsor.

