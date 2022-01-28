Disha Vakani Set to Return As Dayaben in TMKOC; Actor Has Demanded Rs 1.5 Lakh Per Episode: Report

SAB TV’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining the small screen audience for the last 13 years. The sitcom started in 2008 and has completed more than 3000 episodes so far. While all the characters of the show are much-loved, Jethalal and Dayaben have created a special place for themselves in the hearts and minds of the audience

Latest reports say that Disha Vakani, who plays Dayaben is all set to return to the show, after a break of a few months. Needless to say, these reports have once again made the fans excited about the show. Sources claim that Dayaben has demanded a huge fee for each episode from the makers.

Reports say that Disha has demanded Rs 1.5 lakh for each episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Besides that, the actor said that she would only shoot for 3 hours a day.

Sources also claim that the makers were convincing Disha for the last few days to return to the show, especially after the fans kept on requesting.

Neither the makers nor Disha has confirmed the development.

Disha Vakani started her acting career with the hit TV show Khichdi in 2004. After this, she appeared in various Gujarati shows, but it was her character of Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah that took her to the heights of popularity.

