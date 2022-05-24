Disha Vakani to Be Replaced by New Dayaben; Justin Bieber Set to Perform in New Delhi On October 18

It is no secret that the character of Dayaben is badly missed in the popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Actor Disha Vakani, who used to play the iconic role of Dayaben in the show has been missing from the screen for over four years now. However, here’s some good news for all TMKOC fans. In a recent interview with E-Times, the show’s producer Asit Kumar Modi confirmed that fans will get to see Dayaben soon in the show. He also revealed that there are plans of getting Dayaben back to screen this year only.

For more: TMKOC’s Disha Vakani To Get Replaced? Producer Asit Modi Confirms ‘New Dayaben Coming Soon’

The fans of King Khan couldn’t contain their excitement when Shah Rukh returned to his birthplace, Delhi. Well, the actor is currently in New Delhi for an event. SRK made the rare public appearance on Tuesday looking oh-so-dapper. In pictures and videos from the event, Shah Rukh was seen wearing a smart black tuxedo which he styled with his pair of sunglasses. In the videos from the event, Shah Rukh Khan walked onto the stage greeting everyone in the crowd with an Adab while the theme music of his film Don played in the background. If that wasn’t enough, Shah Rukh also struck his signature pose.

For more: Shah Rukh Khan Looks Nothing Less Than Badshah In New Pics and Videos From Delhi Event

Marvel Studios dropped the trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder. The film marks the return of Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson. However, the trailer’s biggest highlight is Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher. The Hollywood actor’s jaw-dropping look has impressed Samantha. The actress first shared the poster of the film, originally shared by Hemsworth, and wrote, “Dead” with a few fire emojis. She then shared an individual post featuring Bale’s God Butcher’s look at praised him. “The God of acting!!” she said, along with the hashtag Bale.

For more: Samantha Proves She’s Ultimate MCU Fan, Raves About Christian Bale’s Look In Thor: Love And Thunder

The countdown to Karan Johar’s big birthday bash has begun! The director-filmmaker will be turning 50 on Wednesday, May 25, and it is reported that KJo will be hosting a bash at the Yash Raj Studios. While several close friends of the filmmaker are likely to attend, it is reported that Deepika Padukone is likely to fly down from Cannes for the party. A source to IndiaToday.in claimed, “She will be flying back from Cannes to be a part of Karan’s bash. The preparation for the bash has already begun at Yash Raj Studios. Karan has opted for a red theme with an extravagant set-like design and red roses. Karan’s party will perhaps be the biggest Bollywood bash one has ever seen.”

For more: Deepika Padukone To Fly Down From Cannes For Karan Johar’s 50th Birthday Bash?

Justin Bieber today announced the final international dates for his record-setting Justice World Tour. The pop star is set to perform in New Delhi on October 18 as part of his world tour. The Canadian singer, known for tracks like “Baby”, “Sorry”, “Ghost” and “Lonely”, will travel with his tour to over 30 countries — playing more than 125 shows – from May 2022 through March 2023, promoters BookMyShow and AEG Presents Asia said on Tuesday.

For more: Justin Bieber Is Coming to India, Set to Perform in New Delhi on October 18

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.