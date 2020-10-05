Disha Vakani to Return as Dayaben During Navratri? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Producer Clarifies

Disha Vakani, who who is known for her famous character Dayaben on comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was rumoured to be returning to the show after her two-year maternity break during the Navratri.

Now opening about the same, producer Asit Kumar Modi said nothing is confirmed as such. He also told KoiMoi.com that no such negotiations have been talked about.

Disha embraced motherhood while shooting for the show and never made a comeback post delivery. She married Mayur Pandya in 2015. Earlier, there were reports that Disha was not keen on returning to the show and was keeping the producers in the hanging. Asit also hinted during several interviews that the team was indeed looking for a replacement for Disha. Seems like fans will have to wait a little longer to see Dayaben back on the show.

Meanwhile, The show recently completed 8000 episodes, and on the occasion actor Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal penned down an appreciation post.

"It all began with Taarak Bhai’s iconic characters from his ‘Duniya Ne Undha Chashma’ stories in Chitralekha. This cartoon is of the Jethalal I grew up with. Thank you, Taarak Bhai. You are dearly missed. Your smile has kept us going," wrote Dilip on Instagram.