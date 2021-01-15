Disha Vakani's Cute Reaction on Seeing Her On-screen Son Bhavya Gandhi aka Tapu All Grown up

Disha Vakani aka Dayaben of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been away from telly screens after she took a maternity break in September 2017. Disha's popularity has been such that the makers have still not replaced her and speculations continue to fuel around her return to the show every now and then.

Now, in an interview with a website, actor Bhavya Gandhi, who played Disha's on screen son Tapu in TMKOC, has revealed that TV's most loved mother-son duo keep in touch even after they are no longer working together. For the unversed, Bhavya quit TMKOC in February 2017. He was replaced by 19-year-old Mumbai based teenager Raj Anadkat.

On Disha, Bhavya said, "We definitely have these video calls sometimes, and every time, she sees me, she goes, 'Aahhh, whatt, beard?'. I say, yes, I've got a beard now. She has never seen me in a beard, so she gets shocked. I say, 'Haan, aave gaiyo' (Yes, they've grown) and I am growing them more."

Bhavya also revealed that he still keeps in touch with Tapu sena actors Nidhi Bhanushali, Kush Shah and others. About his decision to quit the show, Bhavya revealed that life on a TV set had got monotonous for him and he was getting no pleasure from his work after playing the same character for more than eight years.

"I came to this conclusion that maybe I want to leave to explore, to learn new things, and still, I have not reached there.I still want to because I am still finding that thing, which you know will 'Yes, bang on, mazza aaya' ye feel aaye," Bhavya said.