1-min read

Disha Vakani's Husband Mayur Pandya on Actress' Return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Disha Vakani has shot for a special episode of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' but her full-fledged return to the show is not yet confirmed. Read details below.

News18.com

Updated:October 15, 2019, 10:03 AM IST
Disha Vakani's Husband Mayur Pandya on Actress' Return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
image of disha vakani, courtesy of Instagram

'Dayaben' Disha Vakani's comeback to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is highly anticipated and the makers are keeping viewers on the edge of their seats regarding her impending return to the show. Neela Telefilms, which the production house backing TMKOC, has been releasing teaser promos building up to Disha's return on the show after two years, and now news reports assert that Disha's full-fledged return to TMKOC may not be happening anytime soon.

Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: New Promo Makes 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani's Presence Felt as She Says 'Tapu Ke Papa'

Mayur Pandya, Disha's real-life husband, also weighed in on the situation. As per Pinkvilla, Mayur, during an interaction, said that the negotiations pertaining to Disha's return to TMKOC are still underway and her full-time return is uncertain at this point in time. Mayur, however confirmed that Disha has shot for a small portion of an episode, which will air soon. He said, "She has shot for a portion of the episode, but our talks with the makers still remain unresolved. So, she will not return to the show for good. We are hoping that we reach an amicable solution.”

Meanwhile, Asit Kumarr Modi of Neela Telefilms, is happy to have Disha back for the small segment and is also hopeful that the actress will join them back soon. “I must confess that talks are still on between us, and we hope to reach a solution soon," he said.

Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Watch Promo Teasing 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani's Return

Meanwhile, a small clip on social media hints at the segment that Disha has shot for as her comeback to TMKOC. Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram

Coming Back Soon

A post shared by DISHA VAKANI (@dishavakanioffcal) on

Disha embraced motherhood while shooting for the show and never made a comeback post delivery. She married Mayur Pandya in 2015. Her daughter is now two years old and seems like its the right time for the actress to return as Dayaben on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Are you excited to see Disha return to the show?

