Disheartened by Thugs of Hindostan’s Poor Box Office Run, Exhibitors Demand Refund
The Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial has earned only Rs 145 crore in the 11 days since it released on Diwali.
A screen-grab of Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan dancing on Vashmalle from Thugs of Hindostan. (Image: YouTube)
Despite being made at a whopping budget of over Rs 300 crore and bringing together megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan for the first time on screen, Thugs of Hindostan has turned out to be a box office dud.
The Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial has earned only Rs 145 crore in the 11 days since it released on Diwali.
Considering that Yash Raj Films (YRF) distributed Thugs of Hindostan on commission, the film’s exhibitors have lost over 50% of the money they invested in it, hoping to reap profits. Now, the situation is such that they are considering approaching YRF, demanding compensation.
An unnamed exhibitor told Mid-Day, "As is the practice with YRF, the studio had taken on the distribution responsibilities. The exhibitors agreed to the minimum-guarantee deal as they expected handsome profits from the big-budget film, but the tables have turned.”
“So, we are planning to approach the sub-distributors (YRF) to get a refund. We hope YRF, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan will help us in this situation, else there is a possibility of a few theatres having to even shut down," the exhibitor added.
Though no production house is legally bound in any way to refund money to distributors in case a film bombs at the box office, several stars have done it in the past (Shah Rukh Khan for Jab Harry Met Sejal, Salman Khan for Tubelight) purely on moral grounds.
Notably, Thugs of Hindostan released on 5,000 screens across India—the biggest release for a Hindi film.
