Disheartening That People Still Troll Me Over One Honest Mistake: Sonakshi Sinha on Ramayan Gaffe

Image courtesy: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Image courtesy: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi has been in the eye of the storm ever since Doordarshan started re-runs of its popular mythological shows.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 8, 2020, 8:40 AM IST
Actress Sonakshi was heavily criticised for not being able to answer a question on Ramayan on Kaun Banega Crorepati, some time ago. However, the actress said that it's "disheartening" to see that people still troll her over an "honest mistake."

Sonakshi has been in the eye of the storm ever since Doordarshan started re-runs of its popular mythological shows. Mukesh Khanna, who played the role of Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat, had also taken a dig at Sonkashi, saying that the ongoing re-runs of shows like Ramayan would be good for people like her who have "no knowledge" about Indian mythology.

"I participated with a contestant named Ruma Devi. A question was asked to us on Sanjeevani Booti, and for a moment, both Ruma and I went blank. Honestly, it was a bit embarrassing, since we have grown up reading and watching Ramayana. But it was really long ago, and we all tend to have moments when we go blank. Since then, it has been five to six months, and it's disheartening that people still troll me over one honest mistake," Sonakshi said in a recent online interaction with Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Coming in defence of his daughter, Sonakshi's father Shatrughan Sinha recently reacted to Khanna's comment. "Who has appointed him the guardian of the Hindu religion?" Sinha asked.

"I believe someone has problem with Sonakshi not answering a question on the Ramayan. Firstly what qualifies this person to be an expert on all things to do with Ramayan?” Bollywood Hungama quoted Sinha as saying

Khanna, later, appeared to backtrack on his earlier statement.

