Disney Announces Indian Release Dates of Eternals, Thor: Love and Thunder

Disney India, on Tuesday, announced the release dates of some of its biggest titles to be released in theatres. It has been announced that Marvel’s multi-starrer venture Eternals will release on November 5. The film stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kit Harrington, Richard Madden, Kumail Najiani among others. Apart from that, Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong and Elizabeth Olsen will release on March 25, 2022.

Another big Marvel venture is Thor: Love and Thunder, which will release on May 6, 2022. The film stars Chris Hemsworth in the eponymous role, along with Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementiff, Dave Bautista among others. The anomated Disney Pixar film Lightyear, starring Chris Evans will release on June 17, 2022.

Wakanda Forever, the highly-anticipated sequel of Black Panther, will release on July 8, 2022. Since Chadwick Boseman passed away, his role will not be recast. The film will focus on other members of Wakanda. The film also stars Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurrira and Michaela Coel. Marvel’s venture Blade, starring Mahershala Ali will release on October 7, 2022.

The Marvels, the sequel of Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani and Samuel L Jackson will release on November 11, 2022. James Cameron’s Avatar 2 will release on December 16, 2022.

