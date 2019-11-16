Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Disney Announces Release Date of New Marvel Movies

Disney gave a glimpse into the future of Marvel Cinematic Universe as it confirmed new Marvel movie release dates through 2023.

News18.com

Updated:November 16, 2019, 10:41 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Disney Announces Release Date of New Marvel Movies
Image: Kevin Feige/Twitter

After the mega success of its last superhero flick Avengers: Endgame, Walt Disney Studios announced its slate of 2023 film releases leading to massive speculation over the titles of the same. With this new announcement, the superhero universe of films will be offering eight new titles in 2022 and 2023 alone.

Disney gave a glimpse into the future of Marvel Cinematic Universe as it confirmed new Marvel movie release dates through 2023.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, these new films will be released on October 7, 2022, February 17, 2023, May 5, 2023, July 28, 2023, and November 3, 2023. These unknown projects arrive following Black Panther 2, the last currently known MCU film which hits theaters on May 6, 2022.

As per ign.com, these five movies would follow Marvel's currently known Phase 4 plan that includes The Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Black Widow and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Are you as excited to watch superheroes run galore over cinema screens?

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram