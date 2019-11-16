Disney Announces Release Date of New Marvel Movies

After the mega success of its last superhero flick Avengers: Endgame, Walt Disney Studios announced its slate of 2023 film releases leading to massive speculation over the titles of the same. With this new announcement, the superhero universe of films will be offering eight new titles in 2022 and 2023 alone.

Disney gave a glimpse into the future of Marvel Cinematic Universe as it confirmed new Marvel movie release dates through 2023.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, these new films will be released on October 7, 2022, February 17, 2023, May 5, 2023, July 28, 2023, and November 3, 2023. These unknown projects arrive following Black Panther 2, the last currently known MCU film which hits theaters on May 6, 2022.

As per ign.com, these five movies would follow Marvel's currently known Phase 4 plan that includes The Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Black Widow and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Are you as excited to watch superheroes run galore over cinema screens?

