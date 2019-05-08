English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Disney Announces Three New Star Wars Movies, Confirms MCU Phase 4 Release Dates
Disney has announced its upcoming movie slate on Tuesday, revealing the dates for the next three Star Wars movies and Marvel's Phase 4 films.
Representative Image. (REUTERS)
Loading...
Disney has announced its upcoming movie slate on Tuesday, revealing the dates for the next three Star Wars movies and Marvel's Phase 4 films.
Following the conclusion of the nine-episode Skywalker saga, Disney will release three new Star Wars movies starting in 2022 and stretching out through 2027.
All three Star Wars projects are untitled. The company did not release details, but it has previously announced plans for two Star Wars film series - one overseen by The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson and another to be written by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the creators of HBO’s hit television show Game of Thrones.
Meanwhile, as Avengers: Endgame and July’s Spider-Man: Far From Home mark the end of Phase 3 for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Disney also confirmed the release dates for their upcoming Phase 4 films through 2022.
Eight Marvel movies are scheduled to be released between 2020 and 2022, the company said.
The schedule looks like this for "Untitled Marvel films."
May 1, 2020
November 6, 2020
February 12, 2021
May 7, 2021
November 5, 2021
February 18, 2022
May 6, 2022
July 29, 2022
Walt Disney Co also pushed back the release of James Cameron's sequel to Avatar by a year, to December 2021. Avatar 2, the follow-up to the 2009 blockbuster which is the highest-grossing film of all time, had originally been slated to release in 2014 but was delayed to 2017 and then to December 2020.
With the sequel now scheduled for December 2020, Disney moved Avatar 3 to December 2023, Avatar 4 to December 2025 and Avatar 5 to December 2027.
(With inputs from Reuters)
Follow @News18Movies for more
Following the conclusion of the nine-episode Skywalker saga, Disney will release three new Star Wars movies starting in 2022 and stretching out through 2027.
All three Star Wars projects are untitled. The company did not release details, but it has previously announced plans for two Star Wars film series - one overseen by The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson and another to be written by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the creators of HBO’s hit television show Game of Thrones.
Meanwhile, as Avengers: Endgame and July’s Spider-Man: Far From Home mark the end of Phase 3 for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Disney also confirmed the release dates for their upcoming Phase 4 films through 2022.
Eight Marvel movies are scheduled to be released between 2020 and 2022, the company said.
The schedule looks like this for "Untitled Marvel films."
May 1, 2020
November 6, 2020
February 12, 2021
May 7, 2021
November 5, 2021
February 18, 2022
May 6, 2022
July 29, 2022
Walt Disney Co also pushed back the release of James Cameron's sequel to Avatar by a year, to December 2021. Avatar 2, the follow-up to the 2009 blockbuster which is the highest-grossing film of all time, had originally been slated to release in 2014 but was delayed to 2017 and then to December 2020.
With the sequel now scheduled for December 2020, Disney moved Avatar 3 to December 2023, Avatar 4 to December 2025 and Avatar 5 to December 2027.
(With inputs from Reuters)
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan, Disha Patani Welcome Fans to Great Russian Circus in New Bharat Still
- We Looked Like Schoolboys: Luis Suarez after Barcelona Crumble Again in Champions League
- The Pink List: Trio Compiles List of Queer Friendly Lok Sabha Candidates to Increase Awareness
- Google Redesigns Android Auto Interface With Dark Mode
- Should Dhoni Bat First or Field? IIT-M Asks Students to Help CSK Captain with Toss Against MI
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results