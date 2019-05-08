Disney Announces Three New Star Wars Movies, Confirms MCU Phase 4 Release Dates

Take the pledge to vote

News18.com

Updated:May 8, 2019, 7:51 AM IST
Representative Image. (REUTERS)
Disney has announced its upcoming movie slate on Tuesday, revealing the dates for the next three Star Wars movies and Marvel's Phase 4 films.

Following the conclusion of the nine-episode Skywalker saga, Disney will release three new Star Wars movies starting in 2022 and stretching out through 2027.

All three Star Wars projects are untitled. The company did not release details, but it has previously announced plans for two Star Wars film series - one overseen by The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson and another to be written by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the creators of HBO’s hit television show Game of Thrones.

Meanwhile, as Avengers: Endgame and July’s Spider-Man: Far From Home mark the end of Phase 3 for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Disney also confirmed the release dates for their upcoming Phase 4 films through 2022.

Eight Marvel movies are scheduled to be released between 2020 and 2022, the company said.

The schedule looks like this for "Untitled Marvel films."

May 1, 2020

November 6, 2020

February 12, 2021

May 7, 2021

November 5, 2021

February 18, 2022

May 6, 2022

July 29, 2022

Walt Disney Co also pushed back the release of James Cameron's sequel to Avatar by a year, to December 2021. Avatar 2, the follow-up to the 2009 blockbuster which is the highest-grossing film of all time, had originally been slated to release in 2014 but was delayed to 2017 and then to December 2020.

With the sequel now scheduled for December 2020, Disney moved Avatar 3 to December 2023, Avatar 4 to December 2025 and Avatar 5 to December 2027.


(With inputs from Reuters)


Follow @News18Movies for more




