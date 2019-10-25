Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Disney CEO Fires Back at Francis Ford Copolla Over 'Despicable' Comment on Marvel Films

Filmmakers Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola recently showed displeasure towards Marvel films. Now, Disney CEO Bob Iger has countered them.

News18.com

Updated:October 25, 2019, 5:56 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Disney CEO Fires Back at Francis Ford Copolla Over 'Despicable' Comment on Marvel Films
Filmmakers Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola recently showed displeasure towards Marvel films. Now, Disney CEO Bob Iger has countered them.

Recently, the Marvel Cinematic Universe came under fire when two of the greatest filmmakers alive, Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola, expressed their displeasure and compared Marvel films with theme parks.

Scorsese, who recently directed The Irishman starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, said that he could not watch the Marvel movies and therefore to him they were "not films" and called them "amusement parks." Coppola, on the other hand, called the films "despicable." Now, Disney's CEO Bob Iger came to Marvel's defense at a Wall Street event. He said that the filmmakers were forgetting that millions of people were watching these films.

The CEO said that if the filmmakers "want to b*tch about movies, that's certainly their right" but they clearly "don't see how the audience is reacting to them."

"Francis Ford Coppola and Martin Scorsese are two people I hold in the highest regard, but when Francis uses the words, 'those films are despicable', I reserve the word 'despicable' to someone who committed mass murder. These are movies," Iger further added.

He also added that Scorsese and Coppola's comments were disrespectful to people who were watching the film 'by the millions". He said, "It seems so disrespectful to all the people that work on those films. Are you telling me Ryan Coogler making Black Panther is doing something that is somehow 'less than' what Marty Scorsese or Francis Ford Coppola have ever done on any one of their movies? Like, come on. There. I said it."

Jon Favreau, who directed the first film of MCU film Iron Man in 2008, also recently reacted to Coppola and Scorsese's comments. "These two guys are my heroes, and they have earned the right to express their opinions. I wouldn't be doing what I'm doing if they didn’t carve the way. They served as a source of inspiration, you can go all the way back to Swingers. They can express whatever opinion they like."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram