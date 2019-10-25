Disney CEO Fires Back at Francis Ford Copolla Over 'Despicable' Comment on Marvel Films

Recently, the Marvel Cinematic Universe came under fire when two of the greatest filmmakers alive, Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola, expressed their displeasure and compared Marvel films with theme parks.

Scorsese, who recently directed The Irishman starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, said that he could not watch the Marvel movies and therefore to him they were "not films" and called them "amusement parks." Coppola, on the other hand, called the films "despicable." Now, Disney's CEO Bob Iger came to Marvel's defense at a Wall Street event. He said that the filmmakers were forgetting that millions of people were watching these films.

The CEO said that if the filmmakers "want to b*tch about movies, that's certainly their right" but they clearly "don't see how the audience is reacting to them."

"Francis Ford Coppola and Martin Scorsese are two people I hold in the highest regard, but when Francis uses the words, 'those films are despicable', I reserve the word 'despicable' to someone who committed mass murder. These are movies," Iger further added.

He also added that Scorsese and Coppola's comments were disrespectful to people who were watching the film 'by the millions". He said, "It seems so disrespectful to all the people that work on those films. Are you telling me Ryan Coogler making Black Panther is doing something that is somehow 'less than' what Marty Scorsese or Francis Ford Coppola have ever done on any one of their movies? Like, come on. There. I said it."

Jon Favreau, who directed the first film of MCU film Iron Man in 2008, also recently reacted to Coppola and Scorsese's comments. "These two guys are my heroes, and they have earned the right to express their opinions. I wouldn't be doing what I'm doing if they didn’t carve the way. They served as a source of inspiration, you can go all the way back to Swingers. They can express whatever opinion they like."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.