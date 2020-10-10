Disney Developing Live-action Film Based On Its Space Mountain Ride

Los Angeles: A live-action movie based on Walt Disney World Resort’s interstellar-themed roller coaster ride Space Mountain is in the works at Disney Studios. The film is a part of the studio’s latest effort to expand its cinematic universe about its popular theme park rides. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Job Harold has come on board to write the movie. Harold, whose credits include King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and Zack Snyder’s upcoming Army of the Dead, will also produce the film with spouse Tory Tunnell and their Safehouse Pictures banner. He is currently writing and executive producing the Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars series for Disney Plus. Space Mountain was unveiled in 1975 at Disney World in Florida. The popularity of the ride pushed Disney to open another Space Mountain in California’s Disneyland in 1977. Right now five out of six Disney theme parks have Space Mountain attraction.

Earlier this year, Disney announced Haunted Mansion live-action movie, based on its 51-year-old Disneyland theme park ride. The ride was used as an inspiration for the studio’s 2003 horror comedy The Haunted Mansion, starring Eddie Murphy. PTI SHD SHD 10101345 NNNN.