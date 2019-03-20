English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Disney Officially Owns 21st Century Fox, X-Men, Deadpool and Fantastic Four
The Walt Disney Company has acquired 21st Century Fox's subsidiaries like Fox film and TV studios, the FX networks, National Geographic among others in a USD 71 billion deal.
Image: Walt Disney/Twitter
As Walt Disney Company prepares to launch its new streaming service Disney Plus, it has acquired 21st Century Fox in a staggering USD 71 billion deal. The acquisition will imply that all of Fox's subsidiaries like Fox film and TV studios, the FX networks, National Geographic among others will all come under Disney's blanket. The deal will further the cause of Disney Plus by boosting its content variety and scale, as it exercises further control over TV shows and movies.
In a statement, Robert Iger, the chairman and chief executive officer of the Walt Disney Company said, "This is an extraordinary and historic moment for us – one that will create significant long-term value for our company and our shareholders. Combining Disney’s and 21st Century Fox’s wealth of creative content and proven talent creates the pre-eminent global entertainment company, well-positioned to lead in an incredibly dynamic and transformative era."
By buying the studios, Disney will aim to better compete with streaming giants like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. This is also good news for superhero film fans since it will also pave the way for Marvel's X-Men and the Avengers to reunite in future movies, in case of such a possibility. As it stands now, although Disney owns Marvel Studios, some characters including the X-Men had been licensed to Fox. The merger is a respite for Disney, who will now own the biggest superhero franchise.
Following the deal, as reported by businessstandard.com , following the move, Disney will also get valuable data on customers and their entertainment-viewing habits, which it can then use to sell advertising.
Check out some of the fans reacting to the news.
Kevin Feige this morning after the deal was done with #Fox and #Disney. #Marvel pic.twitter.com/VzeZ5rB3dS— MacKenzie Bates (@MacKenzieBates) March 19, 2019
The end is near. At midnight, #Disney's acquisition of #21stCenturyFox will be complete. https://t.co/Z8iRa8uVav— BuiBuddha (@BuiBuddha) March 19, 2019
Now that #Disney has full access over #Fox pic.twitter.com/YlgF9GGA35— Jacob™ (@yourloyalpal) March 20, 2019
