Disney Postpones Mulan Indefinitely, Delays Avatar and Star Wars By One Year

Walt Disney Co on Thursday postponed the debut of its movie Mulan indefinitely, dealing a new blow to theater operators that were counting on the live-action epic to help attract audiences during a pandemic.

Mulan was scheduled to reach theaters in March but its release has been postponed several times as many cinemas remain closed. The film had most recently been set to debut on August 21 and theater operators had hoped it would help spark a late-summer rebound for movie-going.

Disney also said it had delayed the next film installments from two of its biggest franchises, Avatar and Star Wars, by one year as the novel coronavirus has disrupted production.

The Avatar sequel is now set to debut in theaters in December 2022, and the next Star Wars movie in December 2023.

“It’s become clear that nothing can be set in stone when it comes to how we release films during this global health crisis,” a Disney representative said. “Today that means pausing our release plans for Mulan as we assess how we can most effectively bring this film to audiences around the world.”

The Mulan delay follows Warner Bros decision to postpone the August release of Christopher Nolan thriller Tenet. The two films were seen as theaters' best chance to salvage part of the lucrative summer season.

The AMC and Cineworld movie theater chains on Thursday pushed back the reopening date for their U.S. theaters to at least mid-August from the end of July.

The Avatar delay also removes one of next year's biggest movies.