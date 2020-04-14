Disney Postpones Pixar's Soul, Raya and the Last Dragon Release

Disney Studios has delayed the release of Soul and Raya and the Last Dragon to next year.

Disney shared the new release date of the films on its official Twitter handle.

Pixar's Soul, featuring the voices of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, was pushed from its scheduled June 19 premiere to a spot later this year on November 20. Because of that, Walt Disney Animation's Raya and the Last Dragon, starring Awkwafina and Cassie Steele, has been shifted from November 25 to March 12, 2021.

Raya and the Last Dragon in theaters March 12, 2021. pic.twitter.com/9eacSr2L9s — Disney (@Disney) April 13, 2020

Last month, Disney Studio shuffled the release of most of its projects, pushing Mulan to July 24, Black Widow to November 7 and The Eternals to February of 2021.

While Disney shifted nearly all of its big-budget movies, it’s going to send one to its streaming service. The Kenneth Branagh-directed science fiction adventure adaptation Artemis Fowl will go to Disney Plus instead of opening in theaters. The movie had originally been slate for release last August but had been rescheduled for May of this year. With the exception of Universal’s Trolls World Tour, the major studios have chosen to delay their top releases rather than push them to digital release and sacrifice box-office revenue.

