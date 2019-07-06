Disney 'Quietly' Removes Toy Story 2 Casting Couch Blooper Scene for Re-release
The controversial scene was part of the blooper reel that played during the end credits and is now found to be missing from the latest home releases of film, reported The Wrap.
The controversial scene was part of the blooper reel that played during the end credits and is now found to be missing from the latest home releases of film, reported The Wrap.
Disney-Pixar has quietly removed a scene from its 1999 animated feature Toy Story 2 that alluded to casting couch in the film industry.
The controversial scene was part of the blooper reel that played during the end credits and is now found to be missing from the latest home releases of film, reported The Wrap.
The scene featured the character Stinky Pete aka the Prospector who is caught talking salaciously to two Barbie dolls while stroking their hands.
"So you two are absolutely identical. You know, I'm sure I could get you a part in 'Toy Story 3'," Pete says in the clips.
When he realizes the camera is on him, he says, "I'm sorry are we back? Lovely time talking with you, yes, any time you'd like some tips on acting, I'd be happy to talk with you."
The removal of the scene comes in the wake of the #MeToo movement which saw the downfall of Hollywood's some of the most powerful men over the accusations of sexual misconduct.
Incidentally, the film was directed by Disney animation chief and Pixar co-founder John Lasseter.
He quit Disney in June last year after acknowledging that he had made the company's staff feel "disrespected or uncomfortable" with unwanted hugs.
Allegations against Lasseter were unearthed in an investigation by The Hollywood Reporter which described a "pattern of alleged misconduct detailed by Disney/Pixar insiders.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah Second Fastest Indian to 100 ODI Wickets
- Gigi Hadid Flaunts Colossal Purple Bow at Valentino's Colourful Catwalk
- PM Modi Terms Union Budget 2019 ‘Green Budget’ as Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Benefits on EVs
- Jio GigaFiber Effect: Hathway Lifelong Binge Offer Bundles an Unlimited 50Mbps Broadband Plan
- WhatsApp Fake Messages Asking Users to Pay Money if They Want to Continue Using the App
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s