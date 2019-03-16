English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Disney Rehires James Gunn to Direct Guardians of the Galaxy 3 After Firing Him Over Offensive Tweets
James Gunn was fired last year by Disney over decade-old tweets that joked about rape and abuse.
Image: Twitter
Loading...
Director James Gunn has been rehired to direct Guardians of the Galaxy 3 after he was fired by Disney over decade-old tweets that joked about rape and abuse. It comes after famous cast members from the Marvel series signed an open letter pleading for Gunn's return.
The decision to re-hire Gunn was “mulled and actually made months ago, following conversations with Disney studio leadership and the team at Marvel Studio,” according to Deadline. Gunn, a once avid Twitter user who hasn’t tweeted since being fired, sent out a message to fans thanking them for their continued support.
In the tweet he said he is "excited to continue making films that investigate the ties of love that bind us all". He was fired last July over the tweets that Disney called "indefensible".
Chairman Alan Horn issued a statement at the time of the original incident calling “the offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values,” at the time. The tweets were from nearly a decade ago, and had drawn criticism from other outlets in the past.
Gunn’s departure was met with criticism by reporters, Hollywood insiders, and even those working within Marvel. Stars from the first two films in the franchise had openly supported Gunn after his dismissal, including Bradley Cooper, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel and Dave Bautista.
The Guardians of the Galaxy series has grossed over $1.6bn (£1.2bn) worldwide, with the sequel surpassing the earnings seen by the first film.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The decision to re-hire Gunn was “mulled and actually made months ago, following conversations with Disney studio leadership and the team at Marvel Studio,” according to Deadline. Gunn, a once avid Twitter user who hasn’t tweeted since being fired, sent out a message to fans thanking them for their continued support.
March 15, 2019
In the tweet he said he is "excited to continue making films that investigate the ties of love that bind us all". He was fired last July over the tweets that Disney called "indefensible".
Chairman Alan Horn issued a statement at the time of the original incident calling “the offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values,” at the time. The tweets were from nearly a decade ago, and had drawn criticism from other outlets in the past.
Gunn’s departure was met with criticism by reporters, Hollywood insiders, and even those working within Marvel. Stars from the first two films in the franchise had openly supported Gunn after his dismissal, including Bradley Cooper, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel and Dave Bautista.
The Guardians of the Galaxy series has grossed over $1.6bn (£1.2bn) worldwide, with the sequel surpassing the earnings seen by the first film.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Now Johnny Depp Accuses Ex-Wife Amber Heard of Domestic Abuse
- Photograph Movie Review: Ritesh Batra Keeps the Story on Slow-Burn
- New Zealand Shooting: Indian Cricket Community Stands with Bangladesh Team, Condemns Attack
- Aamir Khan Says He'll Quit Acting When He Turns Full-Time Director
- Reel Movie Awards 2019: Rehashing Songs Is a Fad That Should Go Away, Says Amit Trivedi
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results