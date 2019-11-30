Disney Screened The Rise of Skywalker for Terminally Ill Patient on Thanksgiving, Reveals Mark Hamill

A franchise like Star Wars has fans in every part of the world and in all kinds of age groups. The minds behind this franchise often do their best to cater to as many fans as possible.

In a recent answering of a fan's prayer, Disney's CEO Robert Iger arranged a screening for The Rise of Skywalker for a terminally ill patient and his family. An unnamed patient requested for the chance to see the conclusion of the Skywalker saga prior to his passing away. The request reached the attention of Iger who made it happen.

Mark Hamill popularly known as Luke Skywalker to Star Wars fans took to Twitter to thank Disney and Iger for fulfilling such a wish. He even added that the patient should enjoy the fact that Hamill himself has not yet seen The Rise of Skywalker.

Many thanks to @RobertIger & everyone at @Disney for making this happen! Hope the Rowan Hospice patient not only enjoyed the film, but gets an extra-special satisfaction in knowing he saw it before I did. https://t.co/qpECeomcCX — Mark HoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) November 29, 2019

The Rise of Skywalker directed by J.J. Abrams has been claimed to be the conclusion of the Skywalker family saga that began with George Lucas' A New Hope in 1977. The film will see a final showdown between Rey and Kylo Ren while also seeing the return of Emperor Palpatine.

The Rise of Skywalker stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Issac and many others. The film will also be Carrie Fisher's last as she had reportedly filmed most or all of her scenes and will even be seen in unreleased footage from the previous two films. It is set to release on December 20.

