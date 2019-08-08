Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Disney to Remake Home Alone for the Web; Here’s What Macaulay Culkin, Twitter Have to Say

Twitter isn’t too happy about Disney wanting to remake Macaulay Culkin’s 1990 classic Home Alone. Check out the best reactions here.

Trending Desk

August 8, 2019
Disney to Remake Home Alone for the Web; Here’s What Macaulay Culkin, Twitter Have to Say
A young Macaulay Culkin on Home Alone 2: Lost in New York’s poster. (Image: Twitter)
Disney, which is coming up with its own streaming service, has already announced several Marvel and Star Wars' series. Now, the studio is panning to make a reboot of Macaulay Culkin’s 1990 classic Home Alone.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Disney CEO Bob Iger has revealed that the recent acquisition of Fox will allow Disney+ to showcase reimagined versions of a lot of youngster-friendly titles from the studio. These include Home Alone, Night at the Museum, Cheaper by the Dozen and Diary of a Wimpy Kid, among others.

However, even though Disney is yet to share how it plans to "re-imagine" the classics, Macaulay Culkin and Twitter has been quick to react.

Culkin, now 38, tweeted a picture of himself patting his full belly, sporting boxers and a bandana while eating something. "This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like," he wrote alongside.

Another fan questioned why Disney wanted to ruin a perfectly good classic.

Here are some other reactions:

Notably, Home Alone was followed by a sequel called Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, which saw Culkin resuming the role of Kevin. However, he did not feature in the next instalments—Home Alone 3, Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House and Home Alone: The Holiday Heist.

The audience’s displeasure about the classic’s remake was apparent on twitter with netizens pointing out that no one wanted to see another Home Alone film, especially after the four that did not pique anyone's interest.

