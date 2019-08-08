Disney to Remake Home Alone for the Web; Here’s What Macaulay Culkin, Twitter Have to Say

Disney, which is coming up with its own streaming service, has already announced several Marvel and Star Wars' series. Now, the studio is panning to make a reboot of Macaulay Culkin’s 1990 classic Home Alone.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Disney CEO Bob Iger has revealed that the recent acquisition of Fox will allow Disney+ to showcase reimagined versions of a lot of youngster-friendly titles from the studio. These include Home Alone, Night at the Museum, Cheaper by the Dozen and Diary of a Wimpy Kid, among others.

However, even though Disney is yet to share how it plans to "re-imagine" the classics, Macaulay Culkin and Twitter has been quick to react.

Culkin, now 38, tweeted a picture of himself patting his full belly, sporting boxers and a bandana while eating something. "This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like," he wrote alongside.

This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like. pic.twitter.com/sGj86933LA — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 7, 2019

Another fan questioned why Disney wanted to ruin a perfectly good classic.

Here are some other reactions:

Disney: We’re going to remake the classic that is Home AloneLiterally Everybody: #HomeAlone pic.twitter.com/0MBW1TbYtd — David Grimmett (@TheDGrimmett) August 7, 2019

Just when I thought I couldn’t take anymore this year, I learn that Disney wants to remake Home Alone #HomeAlone #Disney pic.twitter.com/vIA5vfK8AL — Kerry (@ohblimeymate) August 7, 2019

Dont even think about rebooting this Disney. Not this one. #HomeAlone pic.twitter.com/i2lcbvfMyi — Akëchëta (@MyFootUpUrAss) August 7, 2019

Plot for new Home Alone movie:- Neglectful parents leave for family Christmas holiday without their son, Kevin- Family notice Kevin is missing- Family call Kevin on mobile phone- Family order Kevin an Uber to the airport- Child services take Kevin away#HomeAlone #Disney — Chris May (@mardocOZ) August 7, 2019

Notably, Home Alone was followed by a sequel called Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, which saw Culkin resuming the role of Kevin. However, he did not feature in the next instalments—Home Alone 3, Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House and Home Alone: The Holiday Heist.

The audience’s displeasure about the classic’s remake was apparent on twitter with netizens pointing out that no one wanted to see another Home Alone film, especially after the four that did not pique anyone's interest.

Disney wants to reboot #HomeAlone Nobody wants this. Want proof? There are 4 sequels to Home Alone that nobody cares about.The first movie was perfect. No reboot or sequel will ever recapture the magic that was the orginal. pic.twitter.com/tvJMTiUJSl — sean brett (@BaconKnight) August 7, 2019

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.