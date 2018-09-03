English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total105/105
BJP28
INC32
JDS12
OTH33
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP1
INC0
JDS0
OTH2
City Council
total29/29
BJP9
INC5
JDS2
OTH13
Town Council
total53/53
BJP11
INC20
JDS8
OTH14
Town Panchayat
total20/20
BJP7
INC7
JDS2
OTH4
Shimoga
Wards35/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS2
OTH6
Mysore
Wards65/65
BJP22
INC19
JDS18
OTH6
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
Disneyland to Finally Serve Booze For First Time in 2019, Ending 64-Year-Old Dry Spell
Tired, overheated parents of tired, overheated children will soon be offered an R-rated attraction at Disneyland, with the opening of a Star Wars-themed cantina that will serve booze.
Image for representational purpose only (File pic/ Associated Press)
When Oga's Cantina opens at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in 2019, it will become the first time Disneyland in Anaheim, California serves alcohol to guests.
While Walt Disney World Resort in Florida serves booze at various theme parks, the California outpost has been a teetotaling, family-friendly park since it opened in 1955.
Designed to transport guests to a remote outpost on the edge of the galaxy, frequented by a colorful cast of space cowboys -- pilots, bounty hunters, smugglers and dealers -- Oga's Cantina will serve concoctions created with "exotic ingredients using ‘otherworldly' methods, served in unique vessels," reads a blog post from Portfolio Creative Executive Scott Trowbridge in a blog post.
Along with "libations for adults" the restaurant and bar will also offer kid-friendly menu items.
Oga's Cantina opens at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort in 2019.
