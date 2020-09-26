Disney's Live-action 'Peter Pan' Film Adds Yara Shahidi

Los Angeles: “Grown-ish” star Yara Shahidi will be playing Tinker Bell in Disney’s live-action “Peter Pan” movie. Shahidi joins newcomers Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson in the film, titled “Peter Pan & Wendy”, reported Deadline.

Molony, a native New Zealand actor, and Anderson, daughter of actor Milla Jovovich and director Paul W S Anderson, are set to play the title roles in the re-imagining of the 1953 animated classic. To be directed by David Lowery, the film will also feature British star Jude Law as Captain Hook.

Based on JM Barrie’s book, the story will revolve around Peter, a boy who wouldn’t age and Wendy, a girl who accompanies him to the magical world of Neverland. Lowery has co-written the script with Toby Halbrooks. Jim Whitaker is producing the project.