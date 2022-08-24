Displaced By Balochistan Floods, Coke Studio Fame Wahab Bugti Finds Home In Nearby City

In Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan, the recent torrential rains have caused devastating floods that have drowned or destroyed many homes. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported that more than 36,469 houses, 60% of which are in Balochistan, have been impacted.

Baloch singer Wahab Ali Bugti, whose voice was included alongside those of Baloch musicians Kaifi Khalil and Eva B in the Coke Studio song Kana Yaari, which was released in 2022, is one of the countless many who lost their homes to the floods. Wahab Ali Bugti, who ruled millions of hearts with his beautiful voice, is now forced to live on the road with his family.

A Twitter user said that Bugti, whose mud house was devastated by the Balochistan floods, has been living in appalling circumstances. The user said, “His family has been living without a home.” A picture that was uploaded with the tweet shows Bugti standing in the ruins while holding a young child in his arms. Children are seen sitting on a charpoy in the mud and covering themselves with tarpaulin in another image.

Wahab Bhugti who got famous after singing “Kana yari” at coke studio has been living in dire conditions due to the floods in Balochistan. His mud house was destroyed and his family has been living without a home. pic.twitter.com/u7LoQHmVrT — Nishat (@Nishat64) August 21, 2022

The photos were soon reshared by several internet users, including Muniba Mazari, the goodwill ambassador of UN Women Pakistan. Internet users have been driven to tears by the images of Wahab Bugti. Coke Studio was questioned online, and people pleaded with them to assist the singer. Numerous users of social media enquired about how they might assist the singer.

One social media user who was involved in the Balochistan flood relief got in touch with the musician. The user tweeted a mobile number to directly donate to the singer’s JazzCash account once they were able to get in touch with him.

Additionally, they started raising money for him once the JazzCash limit was quickly exceeded as a result of the outpouring of support. Several well-known people have provided insight into the situation, including Bugti’s Coke Studio partner Kaifi Khalil, who tweeted the singer’s JazzCash account’s mobile number and appealed to his fans to lend a hand.

0300 2118309 Wahab Bugti Jazz Cash please help him for help — Kaifi Khalil (@kaifi_khalil) August 21, 2022

However, with all the help, Bugti is now in a better situation as he has found refuge in a nearby city. After being reached out to by a news publication, over the phone, Wahab Bugti informed them that he had left his village and had moved to Dera Murad Jamali. Wahab is immensely appreciative of everyone who has sent him money and confirmed the safety of his family.

