Disrespectful to Not Consult My Father, Shekhar Kapur About Mr India 2: Sonam Kapoor

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Saturday said it is disrespectful that the original creators of cult classic "Mr India" haven't been involved and consulted for the remake of the film, to be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.







Earlier this week, Zee Studios had announced that they have signed Zafar to helm a trilogy: "Mr India", based on the 1987 Shekhar Kapur-directed movie, which featured Anil Kapoor as Mr India and late Sridevi as a journalist.







"A lot of people have been asking me about the 'Mr India' remake. Honestly my father didn't even know the film was being remade, we found out about it through social media when @aliabbaszafar tweeted.

"It's quite disrespectful and underhanded if it is true, since no one bothered to consult my father or Shekhar uncle, two people who played a major role in making the film what it was and is," Sonam wrote on Instagram.

The actor said the original creators should be respected and one shouldn't encash on the popularity of "Mr India".

"It's sad because that was a film made with heart and hard work and is very sentimental to my father, beyond commerce and announcements, it's a part of his legacy. I should hope they respect for someone's work and contribution is still as important to us as a big weekend at the box office," she added.

A day after the trilogy was announced, Shekar had also expressed his displeasure over the project.

"No one has even asked or mentioned to me about this film called 'Mr India 2'. I can only guess they they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film," he posted on Twitter.

No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film. https://t.co/Set5eDH63j — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 18, 2020

