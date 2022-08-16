Distribution Rights of Puneeth Rajkumar's Luckyman Sold in Karnataka

Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer Luckyman, directed by Nagendra Prasad, has sold the film’s distribution rights in Karnataka. Luckyman is the last film of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. A source close to the matter said that the deal locked between the producer and distributor is worth a crore. Meanwhile, several OTT platforms are currently locked in a battle for the film’s digital release.

Luckyman stars Darling Krishna, Roshni Prakash, Puneeth Rajkumar, and Prabhudeva in the lead role. While in the supporting roles Arya, Rangayana Raghu, Sadhukokila Nagabhushan, Sundar Raj, Sudha Belawadi, and Malavika will be seen.

The makers have completed their shooting and entered the post-production stage. The film crew is tight-lipped about the release date. Fans want the crew to release the movie on the death or birth anniversary of the power star.

Talking about the movie, Nagendra Prasad’s directorial is a Tamil remake of Oh My Kadavule! It was a Tamil rom-com hit. It is the first time when the duo of Prabhudeva and Puneeth Rajkumar will be seen on the big screen for a dance number. In the fantasy drama remake, God will give second chance to the male protagonist to save his married life. Earlier, Vijay Sethupathi was chosen for Appu’s role.

The untimely death of Puneeth Rajkumar forced the directors to take Shivakumar’s voice in Luckyman. During an interview, when asked about the dubbing session with Shivakumar, Nagendra Prasad said, “Audience will hear his splendour voice in the movie.’’

After this, Puneeth Rajkumar’s dream project Gandha Gudi will hit the theatres on October 28. Puneeth Rajkumar left for his heavenly abode last October following a cardiac arrest.

