Distributor Tiruppur Subramaniam Sharpens Attack on Suriya After Jai Bhim's OTT Release

Distributor Tiruppur Subramaniam has once again expressed displeasure over actor Suriya’s decision to release his film “Jai Bhim" on an OTT platform instead of premiering it in theatres. A few days ago, the Suriya-starrer received a direct OTT release on Amazon Prime. The film has received rave reviews.

The theatres, according to reports, had placed bids for the film, but the makers, instead, signed a deal with the OTT platform. The distributors opine that ‘Jay Bhim’, with a leading actor, would have brought fans to the theatres, but now that the movie has been released on OTT, they might incur losses.

Sharpening his attack on Suriya, Subramaniam, also the President of Tamil Nadu Theatres and Multiplexes Owners Association, said that in TV advertisements, Suriya suggests you drink coffee in the morning, but his brother Karthi features in an ad with another coffee brand. Their father Sivakumar says he drinks neither tea nor coffee and that’s why he is healthy at 80 years old. The distributor implied that Suriya and his family would do anything for money.

This is not the first time that Suriya has been embroiled in a controversy over his films released on the OTT platforms instead of the theatre. His 2020 movie, Soorarai Pottru, was also released on Amazon Prime.

Subramaniam had previously commented, saying that the OTT release of big-budget and big hero-starrer movies was causing him losses amounting to Rs. 40 lakh. “The only reason for the OTT release of “Soorarai Pottru” is money. Their only aim is to earn money,” the website Chennai memes reported. “I am facing 30-40 crores of loss per month due to this pandemic as I have to pay salaries to my employees and for theatre maintenance,” he had said back in 2020 after Soorarai Pottu’s release.

