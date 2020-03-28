MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Disturbing to See People Not Complying with Lockdown, Says Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana

After watching videos of people on the streets and not complying to the rules of the lockdown, Ayushmann stressed that this is not 'the time to be irresponsible'.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 28, 2020, 6:59 PM IST
Share this:

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana was shocked to read and see videos of some people not adhering to the lockdown and has urged everyone to stay at home due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

"It is quite disturbing to see videos and reports about people still not fully complying with the all India lockdown! The cases of coronavirus are on the rise in India and as conscious citizens of the nation we should be extremely responsible & should take care of each other to fight COVID-19," Ayushmann said.

Ayushmann stressed that this is not "the time to be irresponsible".

"Because such actions will put the lives of many in danger. It is my earnest request to all my fellow Indians to please stay at home till the lockdown and take care of themselves and their loved ones. We shouldn't be rash in our behaviour because it will put our lives and the lives of countless many in peril. I urge us to stand united and ensure we protect India and Indians," he added.

On the acting front, Ayushmann, who is touted as one of the game changers in Hindi cinema, will next be seen in Gulabo Sitabo alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story