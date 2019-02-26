LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Ditching Security and Swanky Cars, Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma are Making Most of Their Vacation

Despite their busy schedules and hectic work routines, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma manage to spend some quality time together.

News18.com

Updated:February 26, 2019, 1:20 PM IST
Image courtesy: Anushka Sharma/ Instagram
Despite their busy schedules and hectic work routines, Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma manage to spend quality time together. Currently, the two are in Australia and New Zealand enjoying a mini vacation.

On their vacation, the couple was reportedly spotted travelling in public transports without swanky cars. Travelling in public cabs with no security around them, the duo were seen enjoying their vacation with each other.

Of late, the couple has constantly been updating fans about their holiday by sharing their photographs online.



An earlier picture shared by Anushka on her Instagram had the couple sitting on a tree trunk in a forest as they smile for the camera. “Best friend forever,” Anushka captioned the adorable picture.
Likewise, Virat shared a picture of them embracing with arms around each other. He simply captioned the picture with a heart emoji.



Anushka and Virat dated each other for over four years before tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Italy's Tuscany in 2017.

