Divine Announces Second Album 'Punya Paap'

Mumbai: Rapper Divine has announced his sophomore album titled ‘Punya Paap’ and is set to launch its title track on Wednesday. Directed by filmmaker Abhay Raha and produced by Gully Gang Entertainment, the music video is set in Goa. The “Meri Gully Mein” co-writer said ‘Punya Paap’ is a personal offering which gives a perspective of his life, “the good the bad and the ugly”. “Family, God and music have been my fortune and blessing (punya). Parallelly temptations and vices (paap) have also been around me in the form of money, fame, wrong company. “The title track of the album is an authentic reflection of my life and how I want to reconstruct it from hereon,” Divine said in a statement. The rapper said the track also represents the introspection he has been doing under lockdown. “Whether I want to continue to partake in the unabashed drama or whether I want to seek redemption, the pandemic has presented this choice to me,” he added. ‘Punya Paap’ is a follow-up to Divine’s hit 2019 debut album, ‘Kohinoor’. The LP is in association with Mass Appeal India and Gully Gang Entertainment.