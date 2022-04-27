'Divorce is Easy. As a Parent, it's Difficult': Anchor-Actor Suma Kanakala

Anchor Suma is a well-known name among the Tamil masses. The anchor turns the wheel on the small screen as the uncrowned queen. She has anchored many film events. Initially, at the beginning of her career, she acted in movies and later made her career in anchoring.

The anchor is making a comeback to the silver screen with a Tollywood film titled, Jayamma Panchayati. The film is slated to release on May 19. Recently, during the promotional event for the film, Sumaku Ali, who came to the event, asked many interesting questions about her personal life.

When Suma was asked a personal question, she replied, “It is true that there are conflicts between the two … But one thing is true… divorce is easy… but as a parent, it’s difficult.”

Speaking of Jayamma Panchayati, the teaser of the film was released in December 2021 and it racked up nearly one million views in no time. Touted to be a village drama, the film marks the directorial debut of Vijay Kumar Kalivarapu. Meanwhile, Balaga Prakash is bankrolling the film as Production No 2 of Vennela Creations.

Suma has carved a different niche for herself as a television queen by doing a series of shows. She has also worked in a few movies. However, this time, instead of appearing in a supporting role, Suma will be seen playing the lead role.

