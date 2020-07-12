MOVIES

Divvya Chouksey Loses Battle with Cancer, Shares Heartbreaking Note Before Passing Away

Model-actress Divvya Chouksey

Model-actress Divvya Chouksey belonged to Bhopal and lost battle with cancer on Sunday. Her sister confirmed the news of her death on social media.

  July 12, 2020
Actress Divvya Chouksey has passed away after losing battle with cancer. She shared a heartbreaking note on social media before passing away.

Divvya wrote on Instagram hours before her death, "Words cannot suffice what I want to convey, the more the less, since it's been months am absconded and bombarded with plethora of messages. It's time I tell you guys, I am on my death bed. S**t happens. I am strong. Be there another life of non suffering. No questions please. Only god knows how much you mean to me. DC Bye."

Divvya's sister Soumya Amish Verma confirmed the news of the model-actress' death on social media.

श्रधान्जली कुमारी दिव्या चौकसे

मुझे बड़े दुख के साथ ये बताना पड़ रहा है की मेरी cousin divya Chouksey का cancer की...

Posted by Soumya Amish Verma on Sunday, July 12, 2020

