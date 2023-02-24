There has been a lot of buzz ever since the makers of Lock Upp announced the second edition of the reality show. The production work on Season 2 is reportedly in progress. Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Pratik Sehajpal, Soundarya Sharma and Amiway Bantai are among the many names that are likely to participate in the show. Amidst this, it is now being said that Divya Agarwal and Umar Riaz are also likely to be seen in the reality TV show.

According to an Instagram handle named Bigg Boss Khabri, Umar Riaz has signed the dotted line and is among the many contestants to appear in Lock Upp season 2. The post read, “Good news for all Umar Riaz fans. He will be seen in Lock Upp 2”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by biggboss khabri 🔵 (@biggboss_khabrii2.0)

For the unversed, Umar Riaz is Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz’s brother, who also participated in the 15th season of Salman Khan’s reality show. However, he was ousted from the BB house due to his alleged aggressive behaviour.

Besides Umar, as reported by Bollywood Life, Divya Agarwal is also expected to be a part of Lock Upp season 2. The actress is known for her presence in the reality shows like Bigg Boss OTT and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Divya is currently also making headlines for her ‘nasty fight’ with ex-boyfriend Varun Sood over latter’s sister’s allegation that she did not return their ‘khandaani jewellery’. Ex-couple, Divya and Varun Sood appeared together in several reality shows including Of Space and Spiltsvilla.

Talking about Lock Upp, the first season of the show was produced by Ekta Kapoor. It premiered in February last year and was hosted by Kangana Ranaut. The show garnered praise from fans and viewers. Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner, while Payal Rohatgi was the show’s runner-up.

